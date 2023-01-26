Vince McMahon Returns to WWE Headquarters

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has returned to the company’s headquarters.

According to a new report from PWInsider, McMahon was spotted this week at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, indicating that he’s returned to his old office.

Since his retirement in the summer, there have been rumors of Vince working out in the Titan Tower gym, but this is the first confirmed sighting of McMahon back at work.

It was reported earlier this month, shortly after McMahon’s return to the company, that he was “already sending word to some departments to say” they were doing things incorrectly. Those appear to be rumors, as multiple sources have not confirmed them since then.

There has been no further word on Vince possibly rejoining WWE creative, which is still led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Vince had not attended any WWE TV tapings since his comeback, including the RAW 30 taping. According to the latest word from within the company, WWE CEO Nick Khan is the man in charge and makes all final decisions. Vince, in his official capacity as Chairman, is only working on selling the company and media rights deals, as the current RAW and SmackDown TV contracts expire at the end of September 2024.

