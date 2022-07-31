Vince McMahon’s Name Removed From Backstage Area at WWE Events

Vince McMcMahon’s name has been removed from the backstage area during events as WWE ushers in a new era under the leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

According to PWInsider, Triple H’s office was built up backstage, and what was formerly known as “Vince’s Office” is now known as the “CEO OFFICE.” Backstage, none of the previous signs bearing Vince’s name could be seen.

You would have seen Triple H’s imprints all over SummerSlam if you’ve seen the event. After the first match, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai returned, and there were numerous indications throughout the show that Vince was no longer in charge.

Although Kevin Dunn is still employed by the company, it was apparent that the regular camera cuts and zooms that many fans have complained about have been reduced. They also took the LED boards off of the ring posts and the ring apron.

It could be time to give WWE another opportunity if you were a fan who didn’t like Vince McMahon’s brand of the company.

