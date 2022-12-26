Vince Russo Addresses His Current Heat With Jeff Jarrett

Vince Russo appeared to cover a wide range of topics on the most recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast.

He addressed his current heat with Jeff Jarrett:

“I was there when his wife, Jill, died, every step of the way, bro, every step of the way. I went back to TNA after I left just to help him because I knew Jill was dying. I was in Nashville when she died in the middle of the night. He called me. I rushed over there. It was very, very deep, and I never shared that kind of experience with any wrestler I ever worked with.

“When I left TNA in January of 2012, it’s going to be 13 years, that’s when I left mainstream wrestling. I haven’t gotten one phone call from him in the last 11 years. No phone call, nothing. Basically, here’s what it was. It’s the typical wrestler. When I was no longer in a position to help him and his career, I never heard from him again. It’s that simple. So I basically just made the statement that the second I left TNA, I never heard from this guy again, and as far as I’m concerned, he was never a friend. He used me when I was in a position to help him and help his career. The second I was no longer in that position, he was done with me, and that’s a fact.”

Earlier this month, Jarrett said the following about Russo during his podcast:

“So he says I worked him in this relationship. Do you think there was ever a time that Vince, he’s a writer he’s proud to say he’s a writer, that he wrote a segment and wrote that segment out and when I walked through the curtain after it he regretted it? Do you think I ever didn’t deliver for him? Maybe I did here and there but for the most part, I’m sure he’s going to take this and Conrad I’m pissed off you’re even giving him the spotlight but it is and look I’ve screwed up so many times in my life and I own all of my screw-ups. But, Vince is a guy who it’s always self pity. It’s always woe is me. It’s always ‘Look what this guy did this guy worked me this guy did that. I’m the smartest man in professional wrestling.’ Here’s the cold hard truth. When WCW closed down, who’s the only person that has given him a full-time job in the last twenty years? Mic drop.’”