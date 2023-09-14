Viral Scott Steiner Promo Recreated During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A backstage promo from MJF aired during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite to promote his upcoming World Title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York. MJF mocked Samoa Joe before recreating the viral Scott Steiner math promo from Impact Wrestling in 2008. MJF changed a few words, but the promo was largely the same as the one Steiner cut.

Joe defeated Roderick Strong in the main event to earn the title match against MJF.

You can watch MJF’s promo below.