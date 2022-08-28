Wade Barrett Teases WWE Ring Return

WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett has stated that he wouldn’t rule out competing for WWE again in the future if the opportunity presented itself.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Barrett confirmed that he is confident in his ability to compete in the ring at this point in his career. Barrett stated that he enjoys his role in NXT and that he is not actively seeking an in-ring program; however, he would be open to the possibility of participating in one if the right opportunity arose. He added that his current role in NXT is the one that makes him the happiest he’s ever been in his career.

“Yeah, I can still move, I can still lift,” Barrett said. “Body is feeling good. I’ve always said, ‘Look, I’m in shape, I’m fit, and I’m healthy. If the right opportunity presents itself at my door, then maybe we’re gonna see a Wade Barrett return in the ring one day.’

“I’m not chasing anything. Sometimes guys in these interviews start floating ideas up because they secretly really want me to get back in the ring. I love my gig in NXT, I love commentating, it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, I don’t have a strange itch I’m desperately trying to scratch.”

Barrett went on to say that he doesn’t believe professional wrestlers ever truly retire.

“With that being said, I don’t think you ever really retire when you’re a wrestler. So, if the right opportunity presents itself at the right time, then yeah, we might see me back in the ring at some point,” he said.

For those who missed it, Barrett’s new comments on the contract extension he recently signed with WWE can be found at this link.

Barrett initially signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007, and he wrestled for the company until he departed on May 6, 2016. It was announced in September 2020 that Barrett had signed a full-time contract to join the NXT commentary team. Barrett is a former five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and the winner of the 2015 King of the Ring tournament. His return occurred in August 2020 when he provided commentary during an NXT TV taping. At this time, Barrett and Vic Joseph are the commentators for NXT 2.0.

Since the RAW episode on April 4, 2016, when Barrett and Sheamus competed as a tag team and lost to the then-current WWE Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston, Barrett has not competed in any other wrestling matches.

Here is footage from Barrett’s BT interview: