Video: AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight With Special Guest Angelo Parker

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check in as always via the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling for the weekly AEW Rampage Pre-Show from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut — the location of tonight’s episode.

Watch the complete AEW Rampage Pre-Show, which also features Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society as a special guest, via the video embedded below courtesy of the company’s official YouTube channel.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Uncasville, CT.