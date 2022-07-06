Watch: AEW Road To Rochester Special For Tonight’s Dynamite (Video)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York tonight for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has released the “AEW Road To Rochester” preview special for the show.

The countdown-style preview special for this week’s show features a look at the TNT Championship Street Fight between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow, as well as the emotional aftermath of last week'[s Blood & Guts cage match.

Watch the complete “AEW Road To Rochester” special for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of AEW.

