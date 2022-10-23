Wes Lee Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion at Halloween Havoc

Wes Lee has been crowned the new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Lee won a Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Title in tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opener. He won by defeating Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer. Lee took a nasty spill early in the match after being pressed and then launched from the ring onto the announce table by Wagner. Lee smiled immediately after the move, despite the rough landing.

Lee’s first North American Title reign is also his first overall singles run for the brand. Since WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels forced Solo Sikoa to relinquish the title on the September 20 NXT show, the strap has been vacant. Solo had won the title the week before by defeating Hayes at the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show, but he was forced to relinquish it because he wasn’t the originally scheduled opponent. Lee had been chosen as Hayes’ opponent by the fans, but he was attacked by Hayes and Trick Williams before the battle could begin. Siko’s first recognized reign lasted six days.

Click here for full WWE NXT Halloween Havoc results. Several clips from Saturday night’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL are included below:

.@WWEFrazer throwing caution the wind! The NXT North American Title is up for grabs in a Ladder Match at #HalloweenHavoc! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G2jFcj8FRI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022