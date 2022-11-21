West Coast Pro Wrestling Announces Alec Price as First Challenger for Champion Titus Alexander

I recently interviewed the current West Coast Pro Wrestling Champion Titus Alexander and he mentioned he would like to step into the ring with Alec Price.

West Coast Pro Wrestling granted Alexander’s wish as they announced on social media that he will be defending his West Coast Pro Wrestling Title against Indy sensation Alec Price. This will be the first title defence for Titus Alexander.

West Coast Pro Championship Match! Titus Alexander(c) vs Alec Price! Can You Work Fridays? The first West Coast Pro show of 2023 streaming live exclusively on IWTV! Limited front row tix left! 📅January 6th 2023

📍The State Room

🎟️ Tickets on sale nowhttps://t.co/eRCUcmUO1b pic.twitter.com/CyoqOIscT2 — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) November 21, 2022

Titus Alexander’s title defence against Alec Price takes place at the “Can You Work Fridays” event on January 6th 2023 in San Francisco at The State Room.

Titus Alexander expressed his excitement for his upcoming title defence against Price.

King Of The West Coast👑 vs The Northeast Beast 👹 https://t.co/krSRpFr1Bv https://t.co/JbmkxZQJVM — Titus Alexander (@RealTitus115) November 21, 2022

Titus Alexander won the title on October 8th when he defeated Jacob Fatu at the West Coast Pro “Ride The Lightning 4 Year Anniversary” event.

Also scheduled for West Coast Pro “Can You Work Friday’s” show are Alex Shelley, Vert Vixen, Mike Bailey, Robert Martyr and Charles Mason.