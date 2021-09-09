What Happened With Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole’s AEW Dynamite Debuts

On the September 8th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson made his first appearance on the show when he interrupted a Kenny Omega promo. The two exchanged words and then Bryan got Omega in the Yes Lock. Omega tapped out but The Elite quickly attacked Bryan. The Jurassic Express, Christian, and Frankie Kazarian made the save and Bryan took out Brandon Cutler with a running knee.

Prior to Bryan’s appearance, Adam Cole cut a promo and said The Elite was now complete and he would be wrestling on next week’s show.