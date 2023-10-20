What MJF’s “13 Days B*tch” Comment To Kenny Omega Meant

“13 days b*tch!”

What did that mean?

MJF made an interesting comment to Kenny Omega during their brief interaction on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The reigning AEW World and ROH Tag-Team Champion leaned into Omega and whispered in his ear, “13 days, b*tch!”

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez confirmed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the line was in reference to MJF passing Kenny Omega’s record as longest reigning AEW World Champion in 13 days time.

October 30, 2023 marks the date that MJF will become the new longest reigning AEW World Champion of all-time.

MJF is scheduled to make the next defense of his AEW World Championship against “Switchblade” Jay White at AEW Full Gear 2023 on November 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.