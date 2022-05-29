Why Samoa Joe Didn’t Appear At AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF did not show up for his scheduled meet-and-greet visit at AEW’s Double or Nothing Fan Fest on Saturday. Several fans said that Samoa Joe was also absent from the Fan Fest.

It looks that the problem with Samoa Joe and the Fan Fest was a communication issue, as opposed to whatever is going on with MJF, who failed to show up, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

Joe will face Adam Cole in the final of the Men’s Owen Hart tournament at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can order the PPV via FITE.tv by clicking here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

It appears the situation with Samoa Joe and the Fan Fest was a communication issue, so totally different from whatever is happening with MJF, who did no-show. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 29, 2022

Click here to order AEW Double or Nothing via FITE.tv