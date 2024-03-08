Will Ospreay Addresses His “First Tour Under The AEW Banner” Coming To An End

As seen at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his first match under the company’s contract.

In a post via Twitter/X, Ospreay gave the following statement about his matches with Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher:

“And thus my first tour under the @AEW banner has come to an end. Thank you so much for such an overwhelming response. To everyone backstage thank you so much for allowing into the home you’ve built, I will cherish this place & treat it as my own. I’m banged up bad but my foot is still on the gas pedal. But now I’m gonna get on this flight home to my beautiful Mrs & step son and enjoy the fruits of my labour. I believe in AEW.

Also guys I’ll be back Tuesday for work don’t worry 😂”