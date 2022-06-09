Will Ospreay and Aussie Open Making AEW In-Ring Debuts on Rampage, More

Will Ospreay of NJPW and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will make their AEW Rampage debuts on TNT on Friday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The United Empire (Ospreay, Davis, Fletcher, Aaron Henare) attacked Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. This was in response to Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan attacking FTR, Trent, and Rocky Romero during their title match on the Third Anniversary Dynamite a few weeks ago. You can see footage from the segment on Wednesday night’s Dynamite by clicking here.

AEW announced a Rampage Trios Match, featuring Ospreay, Davis, and Fletcher against FTR and Trent.

Satnam Singh will make his in-ring debut at AEW Rampage on Friday. He and Jay Lethal will face an unnamed tag team.

Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston and Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander are two additional grudge bouts for Rampage.

Finally, on Rampage, we’ll hear from Hook and Danhausen. This follows their first successful match together, a victory over Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at Double Or Nothing’s Buy-In pre-show.

