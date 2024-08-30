Will Ospreay Looks Back On Working Church Halls And Nightclubs In The Indie Scene

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay spoke with Renee Paquette on a number of topics, including what work he used to do when he wrestled on the indies.

Ospreay said, “When I used to wrestle on the indies … it wouldn’t be that much money, but I would work from Monday to Friday. I’d be on like building sites. It’s funny, but I’m just a mastic man. So I basically [did] all your bathrooms, all your windows. You know the rubber seal? [I] used to do that. I’ll be honest with you, I was so bad at it. But like, it was me uncle that gave me the job, but deep down he was just mortified and embarrassed of me constantly.”

On the different venues he’s worked:

“I’ve worked Wales in like church halls. I was actually here last year, doing some independents in, like, this filthy, filthy nightclub. I wrestled in a social club right, where you’re like shooting people off the ropes and then you’re ducking someone’s clothesline, but also there’s a projection screen right here, so you have to duck your head down as well. But it’s home, man.”

