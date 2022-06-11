Will Ospreay Makes His AEW In-Ring Debut on Rampage

The in-ring debuts of members of NJPW’s United Empire stable were featured on Friday night’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT.

Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open’s Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher in the Rampage main event. Aaron Henare and his stablemates were ringside.

Ospreay took FTR out at ringside during the Trios main event, which was taped earlier this week at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, to prevent them from saving Trent in the ring. Trent then pinned Fletcher with a Strong Zero.

As previously stated, Ospreay made his AEW debut on Dynamite this past Wednesday, taking out FTR and Trent with the help of Henare, Davis, and Fletcher. This angle arose after Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of The United Empire assaulted FTR and Roppongi Vice (Trent, Rocky Romero) during the Third Anniversary Dynamite show, which was also the Double Or Nothing go-home show, a few weeks ago.

Ospreay and his United Empire side are expected to compete at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26 in Chicago. Ospreay is also the current Warrior Wrestling Champion and the current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion.

