Willow Nightingale On What She Would Like AEW’s Women’s Division To Do Going Forward

AEW star Willow Nightingale recently spoke with Bodyslam.net’s Lyric Swinton on Chaps & Graps on a number of topics including what she would like the company’s women’s division to accomplish and do going forward.

Nightingale said, “There’s a lot of things that come to mind.” “A Blood & Guts is definitely on there. I do love the idea of having our own Continental Classic, but kind of branching off of that, I’m not sure how many other women on our roster, aside from myself, have had the opportunity to wrestle internationally and represent AEW. I know Toni Storm has done a few things with New Japan, in terms of being with Juice over there. But from a wrestling perspective, I may have been the only so far representing AEW [while] wrestling in Japan. This coming week, I’m also gonna be representing AEW over at CMLL, so I’m really grateful for these opportunities.”

“I’m excited about them, and I hope I continue to do so in the future, but I know we’ve had STARDOM come over recently. I think when there are moments where maybe someone on the roster isn’t on TV every single week or they’re not directly tied into a storyline, it would be really cool to see some girls go over to STARDOM for a few weeks, get to train there. Even if you’re not training there, just doing the matches and working with all these other international wrestlers, you think about wrestling a different way. You adapt to a different audience, and you kind of understand more about yourself because the way I think when I go and I do all these different things is like, how do I make this audience believe that I have a value outside of what is already going on here. How do I also blend in to what’s going on without disrupting the flow too much, but how do I also give them the personal Willow Nightingale experience? How do I show them me? I think you learn a lot about yourself doing that, and there’s so many girls on the roster who could do the same, so more sending our girls over to other places and learning more about themselves would be very cool. Tag team championships would also be really awesome to have [laughs].”

