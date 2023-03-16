Women Who Kissed MJF In His AEW Dynamite Re-Bar Mitzvah Segment Revealed

AEW World Champion MJF kicked off Wednesday’s live Dynamite with his Re-Bar Mitzvah segment.

MJF was escorted to the ring by four women, each of whom kissed him on the cheek. The fourth woman he kissed was Canadian model and indie wrestler Seleziya Sparx.

Sparx previously made her AEW in-ring debut on October 13, 2022 Dark in Toronto, where Willow Nightingale defeated her. The match aired on October 18 episode.

Sparx has not yet reacted to the segment, but she did reveal in an Instagram Story post that the other three women were also from Canada: @_atursk, Samantha at @sjxturner, and Jaz at @jazlynhrem.

“Everyone’s asking how this happened [laughing emoji] I was scouted from one of the wrestlers/talent group and then got asked if I had any friends I’d like to bring – so yes [halo emoji] [hand heart emoji] [silly face emoji],” Jaz wrote in her Instagram Story.

The opener ended with the Four Pillars of AEW – MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy – getting into it.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are some highlights from the segment:

A fitting entrance for #AEW World Champion @The_MJF; Happy Birthday to the Champ! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/81LrxH6OCw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

"@SammyGuevara is gonna be a World Champion, because I'm the best ever, and you know it!"

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y1ybZSfAov — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023