World Title, Texas Bullrope Tag Title Match Added To ROH Final Battle 2024

The lineup for the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of 2024 continued to take shape on Thursday evening.

During this week’s episode of ROH on HonorClub, two new title tilts were officially added to the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view.

Now confirmed for the December 20 pay-per-view at the Manhattan Center in New York City, N.Y. is Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH World Championship, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Righteous for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships in a Texas Bull Rope match.

Also scheduled for the 12/20 PPV is Red Velvet vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s Television Championship.

