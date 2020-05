Indy wrestler Clutch Adams was featured on the May 19th edition of AEW Dark is a losing effort to QT Marshall. Adams vs. Shawn Spears was scheduled to air on this coming Tuesday’s edition of the show. However, Adams’ upcoming match has been removed from the broadcast due to past racist/homophobic tweets that were uncovered and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Adams has since deleted his Twitter account.

His match has been removed. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2020