Wrestler Suffers Fractured Hip During Recent AEW Rampage Match

Since wrestling is a contact sport, injuries can happen to wrestlers of any kind at any time.

Shota Umino, who worked a match with Rocky Romero, discovered this during the AEW Rampage taping on June 12th. This was his AEW singles debut, following his AEW TV in-ring debut in the Casino Gauntlet on Dynamite’s May 29 episode.

He had been scheduled to work the New Japan Soul event on Sunday, but he was pulled due to an injury that has since been revealed. He confirmed on Twitter that he has a fractured hip and a strained disc in his lower back. Despite this, he believes he will be ready to compete at G1 Climax 34 on July 20.

Umino tweeted, “I had a hip fracture and a strained disc it’s the L4-5 disc. I also had an MRI done. I’ll somehow get back to Tokyo tomorrow. I will definitely be back by G1. I’m going to take a break for a while. Sorry.”

Umino will compete in the A Block of the tournament alongside Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr, Great-O-Khan, Gabe Kidd, and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Jake Lee.