Wrestling Seamstress Sandra Gray Thanks Tony Khan For “Beautiful Send-Off”

Sandra Gray has left the building.

The wrestling seamstress and personality recently wrapped up her pro wrestling career, confirming her retirement in what she described as a “beautiful send off.”

Gray took to social media on Saturday morning and thanked AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for giving her a nice send-off in her retirement this week.

“With all my heart, Thank you Tony Khan and my entire AEW family for the most beautiful and loving send off ever,” she wrote. “I am so honored to have been with this company since day one, I’m overwhelmed with all the love and respect you gave to me, a beautiful ending, Thank you all.”