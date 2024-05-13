Video: Powerhouse Hobbs Begins Physical Therapy After Undergoing Knee Surgery

The road to recovery has started for a member of the Don Callis Family.

Powerhouse Hobbs surfaced on social media late Sunday night with an update on his recovery process after suffering an injury during an IWGP Championship showdown against Jon Moxley at an AEW taping in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hobbs has undergone knee surgery to repair the injury, and has started physical therapy.

“First physical therapy session, three week post operation,” he wrote via X. “Patellar tenon repair. #BigBlacknJacked #TheBluePrint #Monstar.”

Check out video footage of Powerhouse Hobbs beginning his physical therapy via the X post embedded below.