WWE Announces Big Segments, Match For Next Week’s NXT (5/7/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is starting to take shape.

During night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., matches for next week’s episode were announced.

Scheduled for the 5/7 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs, Supernova Sessions with WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, as well as the Women’s Combine to determine those who will compete in six qualifying matches for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

Right before the show went off the air, we learned that next week’s show will also feature Roxanne Perez defending her WWE NXT Women’s World Championship against Chelsea Green.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.