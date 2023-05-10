WWE Announces Matches, Segment For Next Week’s NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in some matches and a segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE Battleground 2023 continues, next Tuesday night’s show will feature two more opening round matches in the ongoing NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jane will take place in tourney quarterfinal action, with the winner moving on to face Tiffany Stratton. Also scheduled for next week’s show in opening round tournament action is Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade, with the winner advancing to square off against Lyra Valkyria.

Also scheduled for next week’s NXT on USA show, which premieres at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., is the return of NXT UK Heritage Cup champion Noam Dar’s “Supernova Sessions” with special guest Dragon Lee.

