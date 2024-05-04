Major Announcement On WWE WrestleMania 41 Coming Later Today

There have been recent teases and hints about where WWE could hold its WrestleMania 41 event next year.

During Friday night’s Backlash France go-home episode of SmackDown, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced that a WrestleMania-related announcement will be coming later today, May 4th. Graves and Barrett then told the WWE Universe to stay tuned to WWE’s social media channels.

The belief in WWE is that the location for WrestleMania 41 could be the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. While it was previously rumored to be Minneapolis, Minnesota, recent delays on WWE’s side have sparked new hope and excitement among fans for a potential Las Vegas extravaganza.

WWE President Nick Khan suggested during a recent conference that next year’s WrestleMania might take place in May instead of April. That way, the company could avoid the cold weather being a factor as it was for this year’s show.