WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30.

According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and unexpectedly. As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $76,571 of a $20,000 goal.

Top pro wrestling donations include $5,000 from Kevin Owens and his wife, $2,500 from Chris Jericho, $2,000 from Titus O’Neil, $2,000 from Madcap Moss, $2,000 from Elias, $1,500 from Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan, and several $1,000 contributions from various wrestling stars and couples.

There has been no word on Lee’s cause of death. The day before her death, she had posted about getting over a bad sinus infection.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row [clapping hands emoji] [party face emoji] first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains,” she wrote on Instagram with the gym photo seen below.

Lee was most recently training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, where she shared a home with her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake). They married on December 30, 2017 and have three children together. As of this writing, Blake had not publicly commented on his wife’s death.

WWE paid tribute to Lee with the following statement and graphic:

Sara Lee passes away

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee.

Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE’s “Tough Enough.” Lee went on to win the fan vote for “Tough Enough” and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world.

WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.