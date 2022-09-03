WWE Continues to Hint a Turn for SmackDown Star

It looks like that Maxxine Dupri will be joining Los Lotharios after her departure from Maximum Male Models was teased further by WWE.

Hit Row were victorious over Maximum Male Models on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the conclusion of the match, Los Lotharios launched a post-match assault on Hit Row.

As the heels made their way to the ringside area, the Street Profits made their way out to make the save. Maxxine Dupri appeared to be interested in Los Lotharios, but Max Dupri pulled her away from them. You could see this happening in the background.

A few weeks ago, while Maxxine was dancing to Hit Row’s theme, Max pulled her away and dragged her away. Last week, Los Lotharios complimented Maxxine on her dance moves.

