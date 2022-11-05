WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Revealed

The following match schedule is currently set for today’s WWE Crown Jewel, according to PWInsider:
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)
Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)
Braun Strowman vs. Omos
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)
Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Bray Wyatt makes an appearance
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
ALSO READ: WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More