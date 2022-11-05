WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Revealed

The following match schedule is currently set for today’s WWE Crown Jewel, according to PWInsider:

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

ALSO READ: WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More