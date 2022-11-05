WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More

WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.

In Saudi Arabia, Paul is accompanied by a large entourage, which includes his brother Jake Paul. It is expected that they will be involved in some way.

We previously discussed how Drew Gulak was brought to the show to train Logan in the ring. He has also been working on spots with The Paul Brothers, according to reports.

Crown Jewel will kick off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Lesnar was not present over the weekend, but he arrived earlier today and is expected to return to the United States as soon as the match concludes.

There were some internal company rumors about WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg being at Crown Jewel, but no one has seen him as of this morning, and it appears the rumors were false.

There was some speculation that Rhea Ripley would miss the show, but she is present with The Judgment Day.

We previously mentioned how drone technology will be used in some of Crown Jewel’s most prominent entrances. According to reports, this drone technology will be “really fun” to test out. The logos will be displayed in the sky by the drones.

