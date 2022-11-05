Backstage Latest on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, Update on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel

PWMania.com previously reported how MVP did not travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faced Braun Strowman. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Strowman’s beating of MVP on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.

More news for Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: a UFC-style “locker room look-in” at Logan with his brother Jake Paul while they’re preparing for the match, and another shot at Reigns in his locker room getting ready.

