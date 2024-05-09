Photo: Kevin Nash Appears To Be In The Best Shape Of His Life

Kevin Nash appears to be in good spirits these days, and he is in excellent physical condition.

After a stint in WCW as Oz and Vinnie Vegas, Nash’s career took off after he became Shawn Michaels’ bodyguard in WWE. He won the WWE and Intercontinental Championships, as well as the Tag Team Titles twice.

After a few years with WWE, Nash moved to WCW, where he was a member of the nWo, alongside Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan, a group that revitalized the industry. Nash was one of the first wrestlers to sign a guaranteed contract, which would forever change the wrestling industry, as guaranteed contracts were unknown prior to Nash’s signing in 1996. His career as a top star continued until the promotion ended in 2001. He later worked with WWE from 2002 to 2003 before moving to TNA Wrestling.

Nash was devastated when his 26-year-old son, Tristen, died in October 2022. Prior to his death, the father and son collaborated with Sean Oliver on Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast. Tristen’s death came months after Kevin lost his best friend in Hall.

As seen below, Nash took to Instagram to show off how jacked he is and appears to be in the best shape of his life.