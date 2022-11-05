WWE Crown Jewel News, Notes and Photos, Drones Planned, and More

Later today, WWE Crown Jewel will take place from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Join us for live coverage of the event, which begins at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show.

The current Crown Jewel line-up can be found by clicking here. Several news and notes for the show are included below:

* A special Crown Jewel edition of The Bump will air today at 10am ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch, with previews from Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla. Logan Paul, as well as Ridge Holland and Butch, will appear as special guests. The Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins at 11am ET, followed by the main show at 12pm ET. PWMania.com will provide complete coverage as it occurs.

* According to PWInsider, WWE will use drone technology during some of today’s major entrances. The drones will be used to create sky logos and other effects.

* Sami Zayn did not travel and has not worked past Saudi shows due to religious reasons. At the Crown Jewel press conference, fans chanted for Zayn, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns responded by saying the fans don’t deserve Zayn. MVP is also not present with Omos, which has been confirmed.

* Drew Gulak traveled to Saudi Arabia. He’s been in the ring with Logan Paul, as has WWE Producer Shane Helms, for today’s main event.

* WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil also attended. Titus joined Omos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, and others in visiting local children for WWE Community appearances, as seen in the tweet below.

* Reigns and Paul Heyman also tweeted about Crown Jewel. Heyman tweeted photos of The Bloodline meeting Turki Al-Sheikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court with the rank of Minister and the current Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment, at the press conference. During the press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon presented “his excellency” with a custom WWE Title belt. For those who missed it, you can see the first look at the Crown Jewel set inside Mrsool Park by clicking here.