Nick Khan Addresses WWE’s Relationship With Saudi Arabia Following Vince McMahon’s Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in hosting a WWE Wrestlemania or Royal Rumble PLE.

During TKO Group’s first quarter 2024 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan addressed the company’s relationship with Saudi Arabia following the departure of Vince McMahon.

“What I would say there is, let’s remember, we have a strong and healthy relationship with the Kingdom through WWE and doing two annual events a year. And I’ll just remind folks… those deals were primarily and highly tied to Vince McMahon. And there was a lot of speculation with Vince being gone, ‘Would that impact the relationship in a negative way? Would they be looking to get out of it?’ And I would say proudly that Nick Khan, in particular, has developed and sustained, cultivated, nurtured a very, very strong relationship in a handoff from Vince.

They [Nick Khan and Saudi Arabia] have a lot of trust in each other. They have a lot of faith. We’ve been delivering on those events. Potentially we could look to do more events, but nothing is planned beyond those two events at this time. And we will continue to look at eventizing or festivalizing those WWE events more than we already do.”



