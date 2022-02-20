WWE Elimination Chamber Producers Revealed

The producers have been revealed for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can click here for our full report from the show.

The following producers worked the show, according to PWInsider:

* Adam Pearce produced Rey Mysterio’s win over The Miz

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Adam Pearce and Shane Helms produced the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, won by Bianca Belair

* Shawn Daivari produced Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeating Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre’s Falls Count Anywhere win over Madcap Moss

* Shawn Daivari produced RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retaining over WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Jason Jordan produced the attack angle between The Viking Raiders and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Jamie Noble and Chris Park produced the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, won by new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

