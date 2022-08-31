WWE Exploring New Ways to Use The Undertaker

In addition to performing one-man shows, you can expect hearing more from The Undertaker in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, The Undertaker is scheduled to perform another 1deadMAN SHOW show in Philadelphia on October 7 at TLA, which is located on South Street. This will take place on the evening prior to the Extreme Rules event.

Taker already has two shows scheduled for this coming Friday in Cardiff, Wales, and it would appear that WWE is very happy with the sales of tickets because they are looking into other ways to work with him.

According to a report by PWInsider, additional events are planned for the foreseeable future, and WWE has reportedly been “working to come up with additional ways to utilise The Undertaker going forward post-retirement.”

It was also mentioned that in comparison to everyone who has transitioned away from a full-time career but continues to work for the company in some capacity, The Undertaker is “far and above and beyond” in terms of the amount of engagement and popularity he receives from fans.

In addition to the one-man shows, it will be interesting to see what other type of events WWE comes up with. Taker put in a lot of work during his time in the ring to protect his reputation, and now that he’s retired, he’s seeing the benefits of all of that work.

On Tuesday, September 6, tickets for the show in Philadelphia will go on sale to the general public.