WWE Hall Of Famer On What AEW Needs To Focus On Coming Out Of Dynasty

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including his thoughts on AEW Dynasty.

Ray said, “It seems like the pattern for AEW is just as things are getting a little wonky for them, they have their quarterly PPV.” “They blow the roof off the place, they get their fanbase back on board, back on track, and they head forward TV and their new stories. So hopefully Dynasty some good for AEW, which is, for the AEW fanbase, a really, really strong show.”

On his doubts that AEW can get new fans:

“They knocked it out of the park for their fans that stuck around to watch that PPV.” “Obviously, we talk about some of the things that AEW can do better. AEW needs to get new eyes on their product. And the build-up before the PPV is what they need to be strong to get eyes on the product. So yes, great PPV, awesome show.The talent will always go out there and kill it. When you have a Will Ospreay and a Bryan Danielson in the ring, and the people are chanting ‘Holy s**t!’ and ‘This is awesome!’ before they even touch, you know you’re going to get magic in the wing. And they had an incredible match. Will a match like that bring new eyes to the product remains to be seen.”

