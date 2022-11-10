WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship

It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end.

WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke in a regular wrestling match without any comedy this past Monday night on RAW. Cross was shown backstage after the match trashing the title.

The decision to remove the belt is not surprising given that Triple H has been making changes to the product since Vince McMahon’s departure from the company.