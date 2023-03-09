WWE Interested In Signing AEW Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage could be leaving AEW after the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event.

Cage’s AEW contract is set to expire soon, according to recent reports. According to Fightful Select, there were “some hiccups” as AEW hoped to extend the deal due to injury time, keeping Cage with the company until at least the end of June. Cage, on the other hand, resisted that attempt because he was interested in exploring free agency, and for good reason.

According to reports, WWE is still interested in Cage and is willing to talk to him if he becomes a free agent.

WWE will be able to speak with Cage soon because he has agreed to work with AEW through the ROH Supercard of Honor event on March 31.

Some of the time that was supposed to be added to Cage’s contract was actually added because Cage was signed while injured after leaving Impact Wrestling in early 2020. According to sources close to the situation, AEW offered Cage a contract extension comparable to his current deal, which has not been ruled out.

Cage’s AEW contract was set to expire in late January or early February. According to reports, Cage has recently had some “heavy hitters” in AEW on his side. As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Chris Jericho recently stated that AEW should re-sign Cage.