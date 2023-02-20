WWE Makes John Cena Announcement Heading Into WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks, and a segment with them was reportedly filmed on December 30th 2022 but has yet to air.

On Monday morning, WWE sent out the following e-mail:

“16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to Wrestlemania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.”

One of the rumored WrestleMania 39 matches is Cena vs. Theory. Click here to find out all the rumored matches for WrestleMania 39.

