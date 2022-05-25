WWE May Have Struck Gold With Roxanne Perez

Prior to signing with the WWE, Roxanne Perez became a star in the world of professional wrestling under the name of Rok-C. Rok-C went on to become the final Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, under the original Ring of Honor banner.

Perez was known as “The Prodigy” in Ring of Honor, and for very good reason. When Perez first started wrestling, she was very young. She trained with Booker T at Reality of Wrestling upon turning 16, and hasn’t looked back since.

Perez is only 20 years old now and is currently signed to the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. Perez wrestles for NXT 2.0 and the WWE may have struck gold signing her to the company.

Upon signing with WWE in March of this year, Perez quickly debuted on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up. She defeated another newcomer in Sloane Jacobs. On April 19, Perez first appeared on NXT 2.0 where she defeated Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Since then, Perez has been embroiled with Toxic Attraction. She was able to find help in Wendy Choo and the two of them would get under the skin of the “mean girls” of NXT 2.0. Perez is also currently in the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

She defeated Kiana James in the first round of the tournament on May 17. On this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Perez defeated Lash Legend in the semi-finals match of the tournament. Roxanne Perez has now earned the right to face Tiffany Stratton, who is filling in for an injured Nikkita Lyons, in the finals of the tournament.

Perez is clearly on her way to a date with Mandy Rose for the NXT 2.0 Women’s Championship. It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when. WWE has truly struck gold with Perez. Roxanne Perez has an extremely bright future in the WWE and can truly become one of the next greats of the women’s division, IF booked right.

