WWE NXT Matches For Next Week (7/23/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is starting to take shape.

During this week’s WWE NXT show on the USA Network on July 16, three bouts were made official for the show next Tuesday night on July 23.

Scheduled for the 7/23 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program is Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No Disqualification match, Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis, as well as Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe.

