WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/20/22)

The episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that will air tonight was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week on Wednesday. You can get complete spoilers for tonight by clicking here.

This week will see the continuation of the NXT 2.0 brand as we continue to inch closer to the rebooting of the black and gold brand. The main event of tonight’s show will be a #1 contender’s match between Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh, and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breaker will be providing commentary for the match. In addition, NXT will showcase the debut of Oro Mensah, as well as Von Wagner vs. Sanga and other matches.

Here is the full non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in part 2 of their Best Of 3 Series

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

* Von Wagner vs. Sanga

* Oro Mensah debuts vs. Grayson Waller

* JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate in a #1 Contender’s match with Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on commentary

* Plus appearances by Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Joe Gacy, Lash Legend, Apollo Crews, The Creed Brothers, and others

You can watch a promo for tonight’s episode below: