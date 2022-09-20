Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode (9/20/22)

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last Wednesday.

The following are full spoilers for tonight’s episode:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom, tying their Best of Three Series at 1-1

* Backstage Toxic Attraction promo with a warning for Fallon Henley

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was at ringside

* Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid of The Schism make an appearance in the ring for a promo. From the back of the crowd, a masked woman wearing a hoodie can be seen watching. This could be the person seen in the background of a backstage segment earlier this month with Kiana James and Arianna Grace getting a smiley button from The Dyad. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade come in and challenge The Dyad to a fight

* The Dyad defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo. Following the match, Lash Legend attacked Choo and left her in the middle of the ring, while Jade laughed from the entrance-way

* Kelly Kincaid spoke with Oro Mensah about his debut

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams enter the ring to discuss the NXT North American Title loss to Solo Sikoa last week. Chase University intervened, stating that we have a teachable moment, which resulted in a tag team match

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Following the match, Chase and Bodhi joined Thea Hail in a large crowd celebration with the Chase University student section

* Von Wagner defeated Sanga

* Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) made his debut with a victory over Grayson Waller, courtesy of an assist from Apollo Crews. Crews has a tear streaming down his cheek from the injury to Waller’s eye a few weeks ago

* Backstage promo between The Creed Brothers over who gets to face Damon Kemp because they both want a piece of him after what happened in the Steel Cage match against Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. They agree to let Brutus try to eliminate Kemp

* JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate. This was one of the better NXT matches in recent memory. Bron Breakker, the Unified NXT Champion, was on commentary and came out after the match for a face-off with JD, but Ilja Dragunov interrupted with a huge reaction and he appears to be fine. To conclude the episode, the three faced off in the ring

* A segment was taped with Andre Chase and Tony D’Angelo brawling in the ring area, which will be aired at some point in the future