Backstage News On Concern A WWE Star Would Have To Retire Due To Injury

The athletic nature of pro wrestling makes injuries a part of the business; while some wrestlers may be luckier than others, injuries are almost a given for wrestlers at some point in their careers.

Wes Lee had been sidelined since December due to a back injury. It was stated at the time that he would be out of commission for 6-8 months, but that timeline was far more serious than anticipated.

Lee was originally scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American title at the Deadline 2023 PLE. When Lee was pulled, they had Dragon Lee replace him. Lee made his big return on Tuesday’s NXT, confronting North American Champion Oba Femi following his successful title defense against Ivar.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Lee has been cleared to return to the ring. According to the report, “at one point, it was thought Wes would miss over a year at a minimum due to his injury, with retirement being a real possibility.”