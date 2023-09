As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reducing its talent pool due to budget cuts.

Several members of the main roster have been released, and according to Bryan Alvarez, the NXT roster cuts are expected to occur around 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The names being released today are those who have hardly appeared on television in the past year, so expect more of the same with NXT.

PWMania.com will post additional updates on our homepage.

