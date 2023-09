As PWMania.com previously reported, a number of WWE wrestlers were released today. This was expected following the announcement of the WWE-Enterprise merger/formation of TKO Holdings.

We will update this page as additional names are revealed.

Here is an updated list of individuals released today:

* Mustafa Ali

* Emma

* Rick Boogs

* Aliyah

* Elias

* Riddick Moss

* Top Dolla

* Shelton Benjamin

* Dolph Ziggler

NXT talent releases are expected later this evening, sometime around 5pm Eastern.