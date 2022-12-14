WWE NXT Results – December 13, 2022

Kicking off this week’s NXT with highlights from Deadline this past Saturday.

2022 Women’s Iron Survivor Winner Roxanne Perez thanks fans as we see a jeep pulling up to the arena. 2022 Iron Survivor Winner Grayson Waller gets out and tells the camera person to keep the camera on him because it’s his time. He heads to ringside through the crowd while he gloats about winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. Perez yells at him and tells him to shut up. She says he wasn’t the only Iron Survivor and says she became one before he did from the #1 spot. Waller says she was only first because she had to get ready for bedtime. Waller says she was right about one thing: it was the biggest win of both of their careers, but that’s sad because it means she peaked at 21.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He defends Perez and she went the full 25 minutes. He says no one gives a damn what he thinks because Perez is the future Women’s Champion. Waller asks how his jaw is feeling and says it’s not about how many minutes, but how many falls. He says he will outsmart him at New Year’s Evil and take the NXT Title from him. Breakker goes after Waller and chases him out of the arena before Women’s Champion Mandy Rose attacks Perez in the ring and clocks her with the Women’s Title.

We then head to a video of JD McDonagh being checked on in the medical office. The doctor looks to read him his results, but he lists off his injuries. McDonagh then calls over Creed Brothers and Julius says they were good to go at Deadline but McDonagh had to stop the match from happening by injuring him. Brutus Creed says he’s going to hurt him for injuring Julius Creed.

We then head back to ringside. Perez tells Rose to put her Women’s Title on the line tonight, and Rose accepts her challenge.

Non Title Match

North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Stacks

We go backstage and see Stacks attacking Wes Lee as Tony D’Angelo watches on. They spill out to ringside as Lee hits Stacks with a right hand then the bell rings and Lee delivers an uppercut. He hits a bulldog, but Stacks fires back with a neckbreaker and a kick to his head. He delivers a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Lee kicks out. Lee delivers a tijeras and a dropkick, then follows it up with a cannonball that takes us to a break.

After the break Lee sends Stacks into the middle turnbuckle face first. Lee ascends to the top rope, but Stacks pulls him down and delivers several elbow drops. He hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker, then locks in a single leg Boston crab. Lee escapes and Stacks delivers a backbreaker. Lee fires back with a side suplex, then delivers a series of right hands and a back elbow. He delivers a snapmare and a dropkick to his spine, followed by a German suplex. He delivers the Pele Kick for the win.

Winner: North American Champion Wes Lee

After the match Dijak heads to the ring and stares down Lee. Tony D’Angelo takes advantage of the distraction and delivers a lariat to the back of his neck, then plants him.

We go backstage and see Andre Chase & Thea Hail catching Duke Hudson shaking Drew Gulak’s hand. Chase tells Hudson he was right about Hail taking on Isla Dawn last week. Hail asks Hudson if he’s transferring and Hudson says no.

Tag Team Match

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Ivy Nile fires off several kicks on Jacy Jayne. Jayne fires back with a superkick, then tosses Nile to the outside and delivers a cannonball off the apron. Jayne tosses Nile back in the ring, then tags in Gigi Dolin. Nile fires off several right hands on her, then delivers a DDT. Jayne tags back in and Nile delivers a right hand to Jayne. Jayne tosses Nile onto NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter before Carter & Chance pull Toxic Attraction out of the ring and cause a disqualification.

Winners By DQ: Toxic Attraction

After the match Toxic Attraction,Chance & Carter, Nile, & Paxley begin to brawl with one another.

We go backstage to Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Henley gets off the phone with her father and Briggs checks in with her. Henley says things will be fine, but it’s been a tough week for her. Briggs & Jensen tell her they’ve got her back and say their luck will change in 2023.

After the break, we head backstage to Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes. Williams is looking at his phone and asks why people are talking about his loss at Deadline. Hayes says that if the match had been 30 minutes , he would’ve won. Williams shows him a picture of Axiom flying off the penalty box and his reaction. They agree they aren’t going down like that, and tells Williams to send him the picture.

Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner

Match starts off with a lock up. Von Wagner delivers a knee, then looks for a shoulder tackle. Odyssey Jones no-sells them and delivers a chop block. Wagner fires back with a series of kicks, then delivers a lariat to the back of his head. Jones delivers a splash in the corner, followed by a massive slam. On the outside, Stone distracts Malik Blade as Edris Enofé delivers a kick to Wagner’s face. Jones delivers a crossbody for the win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Javier Bernal. He asks him about his upcoming match with Ikemen Jiro & Bernal says he will prove himself to big body bandits.

Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro

Ikemen Jiro & Javier Bernal ock up. Jiro delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a right hand. Bernal delivers a lariat, then plants him with a bulldog and a sliding lariat. He fires off several right hands, then follows it up with a back elbow. They spill to the outside before Jiro goes flying and takes him down with a kick off the top rope. He tosses him back in the ring, then delivers a series of right hands. Jiro delivers an enziguri, then ascends to the top rope and delivers a hurricanrana. He follows it up with a running knee for the win.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro

After the match Scrypts attacks Jiro and steals his jacket. He delivers a flip off the top rope.

We are back from the break, we head to a video from Wendy Choo reflecting on her issues with Cora Jade and why she took it so hard when Jade threw her drink into her face.

1/2 half of the new NXT Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods introduces them as the new NXT Tag Team Champions & Triple Crown Champions. Woods congratulates Kofi Kingston on being the 1st singles and tag team Triple Crowner, as well as tying Booker T’s reign for having the most tag team title reigns in history at 15. Woods says this is a full circle moment for him, as he was in NXT when it started and had the first match on the brand against Big E. He says the fact he never had a chance to hold an NXT Title never sat right with him, but look at him now. They celebrate.

Pretty Deadly cut them off and Elton Prince says they ruined everything. Woods says they didn’t ruin their Christmas because Santa is in the audience, and says they’ve had a rough week before listing everything that’s gone wrong. Prince tells them to stop talking and Woods asks if they want a rematch. Kingston says they’re talented and says he’s excited to see what’s in their future, but they have one small thing to do before they have their rematch: recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs head to the ring with an American Flag in hand. Briggs says if they get a NXT Tag Team Title shot for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Briggs,Jensen & New Day recite it. New Day grants Briggs and Jensen a NXT Tag Team Title match for next week.

After the break, we head backstage to the women’s locker room. The women talk about the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline. Elektra Lopez then trash talks Indi Hartwell before Hartwell comes out of nowhere and attacks her.

JD McDonagh vs. Brutus Creed

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before JD McDonagh fires off several chops and a dropkick. Brutus Creed no sells the moves and delivers a vicious right hand. McDonagh tosses Creed to the outside, then delivers a dropkick off the apron. He sends his arm crashing into the announce table and the apron, then tosses him back in the ring and delivers an ax handle. Creed tosses McDonagh to the outside, but McDonagh gets back in. Creed delivers a German suplex, but McDonagh fires back with a kick. He grabs a chair from under the ring, then looks to hit him with it, but Indus Sher grabs it out of his hand. McDonagh then delivers Devil Inside. on the outside, then tosses him back in the ring and delivers a 2nd Devil Inside for the win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Zoey Stark . Mitchell asks Stark for her reaction to a TikTok posted by Nikkita Lyons that showed her reaction to Stark losing the match. Stark asks Mitchell if she really just asked her about TikTok, then says she thinks Lyons is a waste of roster space. She says she will deal with Lyons in the ring and show her how things are done.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Amari Miller

Lyra Valkyria & Amari Miller lock up. Valkyria delivers an arm drag, followed by a step-up enziguri and a dropkick. Miller delivers a right hand and whips her into the middle turnbuckle, but Valkyria delivers a series of kicks and a northern lights suplex. She goes for a pin, but Miller kicks out. Miller trips Valkyria, then delivers a senton. Valkyria fires back with a spinning heel kick, then ascends to the top and delivers a Frog Splash for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Axiom & she asks him how he feels about his match with Carmelo Hayes next week, and Axiom tells Mitchell to look into his eyes. Mitchell does so, but can’t tell his facial expression behind his mask. He then tells her he’s not scared and confident he can win the match.

Brooks Jensen was encountered by Kiana James backstage. Jensen that he was happy about getting a NXT Tag Team Title match but said that he was worried about Fallon Henley. James gifted him a dress shirt before telling him to focus on the NXT Tag Team Titles. Nile & Paxley,Carter & Chance, Toxic Attraction continued to brawl backstage after the conversation.

Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson

Damon Kemp beats down Duke Hudson and delivers a neckbreaker. Hudson delivers a series of right hands to Kemp’s midsection, but Kemp plants him and delivers a shoulder tackle. We see Drew Gulak watching on from ringside as Kemp delivers a right hand. Hudson fires off several more, then delivers a back elbow and a sidewalk slam. He delivers a clothesline in the corner, followed by a belly 2 belly suplex and several right hands to his face then he delivers a big boot for the win.

Winner: Duke Hudson

Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Match begins with Mandy Rose & Roxanne Perez lock up then Perez delivers a shoulder tackle, but Rose fires back with a dropkick. Perez delivers a pair of arm drags before Rose fires back with a knee to her midsection. She whips Perez into the corner, then charges at her but Perez moves out of the way and she goes shoulder first into the ring post. Perez tosses Rose to the outside, then delivers a tope suicida. Rose manages to push Perez into the ring steps that takes us to a break.

After the break

Winner & Women’s Champion:

Next Weeks NXT

NXT Tag Team Title Match

New Day (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen

Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons

