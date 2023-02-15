WWE NXT Roadblock Returning Next Month

WWE NXT Roadblock is back this year.

WWE has announced that the special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, March 7 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This will be the final NXT special event before WrestleMania 39 Weekend’s Stand & Deliver. WWE stated that Superstars will have to overcome this “roadblock” in order to attend Stand & Deliver.

The first WWE Roadblock event aired as a WWE Network exclusive from Toronto on March 12, 2016, with current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). The name was chosen because the event served as a “roadblock” to WrestleMania 32. Roadblock: End of the Line was then held as a RAW brand event on December 18, 2016, from Pittsburgh. The main event featured Kevin Owens retaining the WWE Universal Championship over current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roadblock was then reintroduced by WWE in 2022 as a special NXT TV episode held on March 8 from the WWE Performance Center. Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship from current champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat match that also included Tommaso Ciampa.