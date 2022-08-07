WWE NXT Star Injured at Live Event

On Saturday evening, another WWE talent suffered an injury.

At the NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, Sloane Jacobs and Tatum Paxley worked a singles bout. After Tatum took a kick to the face and her chin crashed on the ring post, the match was called off early.

After attending to Tatum, the medical crew called time on the match. It appears she may have broken her nose, as can be seen in the photos below.

Prior to making her NXT debut this past February on an episode of NXT Level Up, Paxley inked a contract with WWE in August 2021. She teamed with Ivy Nile to defeat Fallon Henley & Kayla Inlay.

Carmella appeared to have been injured at the WWE live event in North Charleston, South Carolina, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Click here for complete results from WWE NXT’s live event from Gainesville, Florida.

We wish Paxley all the best. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are some photos of the incident courtesy of Twitter user @JeffReidUP: